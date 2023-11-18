Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DSGN. SVB Securities lowered Design Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Design Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Design Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Design Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.67.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of DSGN opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.52. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $15.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Deepa Prasad acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,991.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deepa Prasad purchased 12,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,806 shares in the company, valued at $54,991.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 21,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,024 shares in the company, valued at $312,606.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,778 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,512,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 949,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after buying an additional 935,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after buying an additional 459,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 271,706 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.