Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

DXLG opened at $4.51 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destination XL Group

In other Destination XL Group news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Boyle bought 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,756.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,342.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 327.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 32,296 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

