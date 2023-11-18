Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.55. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Destination XL Group news, Director Jack Boyle bought 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $58,756.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 493,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,342.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

