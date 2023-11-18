DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Up 2.8%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.06 and last traded at $104.96. 3,505,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,354,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

DexCom Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 115.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,045,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,045,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,752 shares of company stock worth $850,297 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

