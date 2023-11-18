DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

DHT has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years. DHT has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DHT to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

NYSE DHT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DHT has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of -0.15.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

