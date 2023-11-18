Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces Dividend Increase – $20.00 Per Share

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 20.00 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous None dividend of $15.00.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $32.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Dillard’s Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $338.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $417.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dillard’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Articles

