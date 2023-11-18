Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $20.00 Per Share

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 20.00 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous None dividend of $15.00.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $32.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

DDS stock opened at $338.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.96. Dillard’s has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 177,752 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 390.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after buying an additional 107,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 50,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $14,508,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

