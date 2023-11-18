Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Trading Up 3.4%

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 9,540,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 27,364,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 306.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

