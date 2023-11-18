Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Trading Up 3.4%

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 9,540,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 27,364,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.
Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.
