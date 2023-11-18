DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.40

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.40 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.59), with a volume of 870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.60).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.
