Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc Sells 5,641,152 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dutch Bros Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 695.50 and a beta of 2.52. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $41.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $36,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
