Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Acquires $35,400.00 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,021.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 667.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EGBN

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.