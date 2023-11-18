Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,690,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,469 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $3,478,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

