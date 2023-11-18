Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Trading Up 3.2 %
LON EYE opened at GBX 510 ($6.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £149.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,750.00 and a beta of 1.11. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 430 ($5.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.49). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 497.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 530.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Eye Solutions Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.