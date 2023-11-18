Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Trading Up 3.2 %

LON EYE opened at GBX 510 ($6.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £149.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,750.00 and a beta of 1.11. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 430 ($5.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.49). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 497.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 530.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

