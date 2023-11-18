Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Down 6.1% in October

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Earth Science Tech Price Performance
Shares of Earth Science Tech stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earth Science Tech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
About Earth Science Tech
