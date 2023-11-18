eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,621,605 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $206,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 485,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 480,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 364,466 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 101,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

eBay Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

