Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NYSE ESI opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 92.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after purchasing an additional 163,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,687,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,799,000 after purchasing an additional 72,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Element Solutions by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after buying an additional 597,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after buying an additional 114,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

