Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $20.45 on Friday. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.