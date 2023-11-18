Element Solutions Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 112,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after acquiring an additional 597,002 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

