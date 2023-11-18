Element Solutions Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.
Element Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of ESI stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ESI
Insider Transactions at Element Solutions
In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Element Solutions
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 112,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after acquiring an additional 597,002 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Element Solutions
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.