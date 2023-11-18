Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $9.15.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
