Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

