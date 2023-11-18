Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on January 10th

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Enerflex Trading Up 3.3 %

EFXT opened at $4.40 on Friday. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $545.29 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Enerflex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

