Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.86.

Energizer Stock Down 0.6 %

ENR stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. Energizer has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

