Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director James Birks Bovaird Sells 6,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director James Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$69,000.00.

Shares of EFR stock opened at C$11.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.60. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 26.90.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

