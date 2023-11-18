Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,920,000 after buying an additional 2,618,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,377,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,488,000 after buying an additional 1,830,002 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.