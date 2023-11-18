EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.00. 3,667,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,034. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $144.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.29.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.