ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

ESCO Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $104.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.83%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,641,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESE

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.