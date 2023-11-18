Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $68.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE ES opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after buying an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after buying an additional 246,385 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

