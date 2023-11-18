EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Down 5.5% in October

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Marks sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $188,192.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $8,389,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EVI Industries by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 197,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in EVI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,841,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in EVI Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 774,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 353.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of EVI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

EVI Industries stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $312.58 million, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.39. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.04 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

