Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
Exchange Income Stock Down 0.2 %
EIF opened at C$45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.
Insider Transactions at Exchange Income
In other news, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
