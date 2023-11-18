Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.2 %

EIF opened at C$45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

EIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

