Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Exelon worth $229,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,655,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

