Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Insider John Henry Yozamp Sells 23,035 Shares

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) insider John Henry Yozamp sold 23,035 shares of Expion360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $90,297.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,708,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,661.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Expion360 Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPON opened at $4.10 on Friday. Expion360 Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Institutional Trading of Expion360

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expion360 in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expion360 by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expion360 in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expion360 in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expion360 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

