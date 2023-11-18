Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Renzo Barazzuol Buys 5,000 Shares

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Renzo Barazzuol bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.46 per share, with a total value of C$32,282.50.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Extendicare Inc has a 12-month low of C$6.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.
Extendicare Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.