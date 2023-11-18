Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

EYEN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eyenovia by 1,704.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,260,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eyenovia by 433.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 359,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 113.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 295,412 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

