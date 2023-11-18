Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 9,707 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $157,641.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,344,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,040,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $281,225.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $289,275.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $293,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $263,200.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $270,375.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $285,075.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $332,150.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $320,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Artur Bergman sold 104 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,084.16.

On Monday, September 18th, Artur Bergman sold 20,828 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $419,059.36.

Fastly Stock Up 10.6 %

Fastly stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FSLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

