Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Update

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 277,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Fathom Stock Up 3.0 %
FTHM stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Fathom has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fathom
In other Fathom news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 5,900 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $32,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,371,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,641,668.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,909 shares of company stock valued at $44,533. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fathom in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Fathom Company Profile
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
