Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Update

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 277,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Fathom Stock Up 3.0 %

FTHM stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Fathom has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fathom

In other Fathom news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 5,900 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $32,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,371,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,641,668.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,909 shares of company stock valued at $44,533. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 684.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fathom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fathom in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

