FedEx Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.26 (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

FedEx has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $255.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in FedEx by 776.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

