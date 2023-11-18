Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ferrexpo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.