Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

