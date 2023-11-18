Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDRR. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 207.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 14.2% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $38.14 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $527.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

