Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 16,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $42.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

