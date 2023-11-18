First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12,082.50

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12,082.50 and last traded at $12,082.50, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12,082.50.

First National of Nebraska Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12,518.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12,760.96.

First National of Nebraska Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $30.00 per share. This represents a $120.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.



