First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,169 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1,235.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of FVC stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $36.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

