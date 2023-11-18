First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Trading Down 1%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $164.00 and last traded at $165.33. Approximately 595,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 587,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.96.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

