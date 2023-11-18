First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 97.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.05. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $75.74 and a 1 year high of $95.44.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

