Fisker (NYSE:FSR) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Barclays

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. Fisker has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 473.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

