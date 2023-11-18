Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 550,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fluidra Price Performance

FLUIF opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. Fluidra has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12.

About Fluidra

Featured Articles

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool equipment products, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grids, underwater lights and disinfection equipment, chemical products, and cleaning accessories; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, diving boards, and connected products; pool equipment spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

