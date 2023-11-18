Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.76). Approximately 116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of £141.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2,050.00 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.13.

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

