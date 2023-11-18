Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.94

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 40752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.2738 dividend. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

