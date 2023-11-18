Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

