FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

FREY has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered FREYR Battery from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $1.90 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of FREYR Battery from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.78.

NYSE:FREY opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $223.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.94.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 634.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at about $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 43.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

