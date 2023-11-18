Frontera Energy Corp (TSE:PRE) Insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC Purchases 29,200 Shares

Frontera Energy Corp (TSE:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC bought 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,173.56.

Frontera Energy Corp has a 52-week low of C$111.52 and a 52-week high of C$141.25.

Frontera Energy Corp, formerly Pacific Exploration & Production Corp, is a Canada-based oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas primarily in Colombia and Peru. It has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 50 blocks.

