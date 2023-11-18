FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,785,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782,755 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.3 %

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

